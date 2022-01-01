Go
Puss N' Boots Tavern

Hometown Tavern & Restaurant with Heated Covered Patio, Outside Dining, & Three Bars!

942 Trenton Road

Popular Items

Boneless Wings 1 lb$10.95
Family Roast Beef Serves 4-6$28.95
Roast Beef, Potatoes, Vegetable
Chicken Wings$14.95
Dozen Fresh Crispy Wings served with Sauce
Philly-Style Cheesesteak$7.95
Chicken or Beef Cheesesteak w/provolone
Chicken Tenders$7.25
Five (5) Chicken Tenders with Sauce
Cheesesteak Nachos$9.95
Beef or Chicken with lager cheddar
Pork Platter -- Thursday$6.95
Pork, potato, sauerkraut, gravy
Family Chicken Parm Dinner Serves 4-6$28.95
Chicken Parm, Pasta, Salad, Rolls
Smash Burger$8.50
Beef Burger w/ bacon jam, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic mayo
942 Trenton Road

Fairless Hills PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
