Open daily from 12pm-11pm and Brunch Saturday & Sunday 11am-3.30pm.
Putnam’s Pub has been a go-to destination in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn for 9 years, earning a reputation for high quality food and cocktails with a chill neighborhood vibe.

419 Myrtle Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)

Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
Buffalo Wings$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
Cheeseburger Spring Rolls$15.00
spicy mustard, ketchup
Fried Chicken$19.00
three pieces buttermilk fried chicken (breast, leg & thigh) with slaw and a homemade biscuit.
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
mushroom, carrot, celery, peas, pastry crust
Buttermilk Biscuit$6.00
one per order
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
grilled organic chicken, melted mozzarella, arugula, housemade tomato jam, ciabatta, handcut fries
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Mac & Cheese$16.00
gruyere, white truffle oil
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
crushed peanuts, lemon aioli
gluten free
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

419 Myrtle Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
