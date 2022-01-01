Puyallup restaurants you'll love

Puyallup restaurants
Toast
  • Puyallup

Puyallup's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Must-try Puyallup restaurants

Wicked Pie Pizza image

PIZZA

Wicked Pie Pizza

112 South Meridian, Puyallup

Avg 4.6 (1032 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Famous Cheesy Bread$10.00
Served with our House Made Marinara.
The Classic$16.00
Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
More about Wicked Pie Pizza
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

10403 156th St E, Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (6049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*California Crunch Roll$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Farrelli's Pizza

5612 176th St E, Puyallup

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
Takeout
More about Farrelli's Pizza
Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery

454 E Main, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery
Toscanos Italian Grill image

SEAFOOD

Toscanos Italian Grill

437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Pappardelle$27.00
Clams, shrimp, prawns, bay scallops & white fish in rich cream sauce
Tiramisu$9.00
Cookies$6.00
More about Toscanos Italian Grill
Gig Harbor

