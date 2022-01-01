Puyallup restaurants you'll love
Puyallup's top cuisines
Must-try Puyallup restaurants
More about Wicked Pie Pizza
PIZZA
Wicked Pie Pizza
112 South Meridian, Puyallup
|Popular items
|Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Famous Cheesy Bread
|$10.00
Served with our House Made Marinara.
|The Classic
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
10403 156th St E, Puyallup
|Popular items
|*California Crunch Roll
|$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
|*California Roll
|$9.00
Crab & avocado.
|*Puyallup Roll
|$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
More about Toscanos Italian Grill
SEAFOOD
Toscanos Italian Grill
437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP
|Popular items
|Seafood Pappardelle
|$27.00
Clams, shrimp, prawns, bay scallops & white fish in rich cream sauce
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
|Cookies
|$6.00