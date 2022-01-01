Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Puyallup
/
Puyallup
/
Bread Pudding
Puyallup restaurants that serve bread pudding
Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
118 East Stewart, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$7.99
More about Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
SEAFOOD
Toscanos Italian Grill
437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP
Avg 4.4
(1166 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$11.00
House made seasonal bread pudding.
More about Toscanos Italian Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Puyallup
Pudding
Crispy Chicken
Bruschetta
Clams
Garlic Bread
Grilled Chicken
Garlic Cheese Bread
Nachos
More near Puyallup to explore
Tacoma
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston