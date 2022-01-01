Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Puyallup

Puyallup restaurants
Toast

Puyallup restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Crockett's Public House - Puyallup

118 East Stewart, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.99
More about Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Toscanos Italian Grill

437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$11.00
House made seasonal bread pudding.
More about Toscanos Italian Grill

Map

