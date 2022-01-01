Burritos in Puyallup
Puyallup restaurants that serve burritos
More about Meridian Cafe
Meridian Cafe
213 N Meridian, Puyallup
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.50
stuffed with eggs, cheese, hash browns, green chilis and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
|Chorizo Burrito
|$15.50
stuffed with with eggs, cheese, hash browns, and spicy mexican sausage
More about Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast
Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast
215 15th Street Southeast, Puyallup
|#15 Two Crispy Chicken Burrito
|$16.99
|Vegatarian Burrito
|$17.49
A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed zucchini, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, onions, bell peppers, with rice, and black beans. Topped with salsa Verde, Monterey jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|Ultimate Fajita Burrito
|$20.49
Large flour tortilla rolled with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Topped with our signature burrito salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.