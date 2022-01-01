Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Puyallup

Go
Puyallup restaurants
Toast

Puyallup restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Meridian Cafe

213 N Meridian, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$15.50
stuffed with eggs, cheese, hash browns, green chilis and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Chorizo Burrito$15.50
stuffed with with eggs, cheese, hash browns, and spicy mexican sausage
More about Meridian Cafe
Banner pic

 

Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast

215 15th Street Southeast, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#15 Two Crispy Chicken Burrito$16.99
Vegatarian Burrito$17.49
A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed zucchini, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, onions, bell peppers, with rice, and black beans. Topped with salsa Verde, Monterey jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Ultimate Fajita Burrito$20.49
Large flour tortilla rolled with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Topped with our signature burrito salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast

Browse other tasty dishes in Puyallup

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fried Ice Cream

Salmon

Tiramisu

Bread Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Puyallup to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston