Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Puyallup

Go
Puyallup restaurants
Toast

Puyallup restaurants that serve chai lattes

Banner pic

 

Fika

3303 8th Ave Se # C, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
More about Fika
Banner pic

 

Fika

8th Avenue Southeast #C, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Fika

Browse other tasty dishes in Puyallup

Clams

Soft Shell Crabs

Crispy Chicken

Bruschetta

Garden Salad

Pudding

Chili

Cookies

Map

More near Puyallup to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston