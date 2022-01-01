Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Puyallup
/
Puyallup
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Puyallup restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Fika by Farm 12
8th Avenue Southeast #C, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
More about Fika by Farm 12
Trackside Pizza - Puyallup
201 North Meridian, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$7.99
1/2 dozen freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Trackside Pizza - Puyallup
Browse other tasty dishes in Puyallup
Cheeseburgers
Bread Pudding
Bruschetta
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Home Fries
Tacos
Pudding
Chicken Tenders
More near Puyallup to explore
Tacoma
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(301 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston