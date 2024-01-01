Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Puyallup

Puyallup restaurants
Puyallup restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Fika

3303 8th Ave Se # C, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.00
flour tortilla, chorizo, potato, eggs, avocado lime crema
More about Fika
Meridian Cafe

213 N Meridian, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Burrito$17.99
stuffed with with eggs, cheese, hash browns, and spicy mexican sausage
More about Meridian Cafe

