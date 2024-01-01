Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chorizo burritos in
Puyallup
/
Puyallup
/
Chorizo Burritos
Puyallup restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Fika
3303 8th Ave Se # C, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$9.00
flour tortilla, chorizo, potato, eggs, avocado lime crema
More about Fika
Meridian Cafe
213 N Meridian, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito
$17.99
stuffed with with eggs, cheese, hash browns, and spicy mexican sausage
More about Meridian Cafe
