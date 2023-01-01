Greek salad in Puyallup

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Puyallup restaurants
Toast

Puyallup restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Trackside Pizza - Puyallup

201 North Meridian, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HALF Greek Salad$12.99
Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette
FULL Greek Salad$15.99
Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette
More about Trackside Pizza - Puyallup
Consumer pic

 

Giorgio's Greek Cafe

328 S. Meridian, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FULL Authentic Greek Salad$12.95
A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.
FULL Greek Village Salad$12.95
This salad combines all the ingredients of the Authentic Greek Salad and serves them atop a crisp bed of Romaine lettuce.
HALF Authentic Greek Salad$7.95
A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Giorgio's Greek Cafe

