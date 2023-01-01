Greek salad in Puyallup
Puyallup restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Trackside Pizza - Puyallup
Trackside Pizza - Puyallup
201 North Meridian, Puyallup
|HALF Greek Salad
|$12.99
Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette
|FULL Greek Salad
|$15.99
Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette
More about Giorgio's Greek Cafe
Giorgio's Greek Cafe
328 S. Meridian, Puyallup
|FULL Authentic Greek Salad
|$12.95
A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.
|FULL Greek Village Salad
|$12.95
This salad combines all the ingredients of the Authentic Greek Salad and serves them atop a crisp bed of Romaine lettuce.
|HALF Authentic Greek Salad
|$7.95
A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.