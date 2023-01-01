Lobsters in Puyallup

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Crockett's Public House - Puyallup

118 East Stewart, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Eggs$13.99
creamy egg salad, remoulade, snipped chives and sea salt
Lobster Macaroni and Cheese$30.99
east coast lobster meat, tillamook white cheddar, fontina, gruyere, brie, pecorino romano, seasoned cream, fat tire ale, tabasco with cavatappi noodles and topped with bread crumbs
Lobster Eggs$13.99
creamy egg salad, remoulade, crispy onion strings, snipped chives sea salt
More about Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
Item pic

 

Boiling Crawfish

4301 S MERIDIAN F3, PUYALLUP

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
One pound Lobster tails (4 tails)$57.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
Price per LB
More about Boiling Crawfish

