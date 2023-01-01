Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Puyallup

Puyallup restaurants
Puyallup restaurants that serve muffins

Meridian Cafe

213 N Meridian, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$3.49
More about Meridian Cafe
Fika by Farm 12

8th Avenue Southeast #C, Puyallup

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free/Vegan Zucchini Muffin$4.50
More about Fika by Farm 12

