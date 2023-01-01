Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Puyallup
/
Puyallup
/
Patty Melts
Puyallup restaurants that serve patty melts
Meridian Cafe
213 N Meridian, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Dave's Patty Melt
$17.99
More about Meridian Cafe
Farm 12 Restaurant
3303 8th Avenue Southeast #B, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$19.95
1/2 lb beef patty, swiss, caramelized onions, housemade thousand island, Montana Wheat Sourdough
More about Farm 12 Restaurant
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
