Po boy in Puyallup

Puyallup restaurants that serve po boy

CRAWFISH CHEF

4301 S MERIDIAN F3, PUYALLUP

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shimp Po Boy$17.00
More about CRAWFISH CHEF
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Puyallup - 15706 Meridian E

15706 Meridian E, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po' Boy$17.00
Beloved Southern comfort food! Crispy shrimp, remoulade, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on a lightly toasted French roll.
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Puyallup - 15706 Meridian E

