Po boy in
Puyallup
/
Puyallup
/
Po Boy
Puyallup restaurants that serve po boy
CRAWFISH CHEF
4301 S MERIDIAN F3, PUYALLUP
No reviews yet
Shimp Po Boy
$17.00
More about CRAWFISH CHEF
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Puyallup - 15706 Meridian E
15706 Meridian E, Puyallup
No reviews yet
Shrimp Po' Boy
$17.00
Beloved Southern comfort food! Crispy shrimp, remoulade, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on a lightly toasted French roll.
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Puyallup - 15706 Meridian E
