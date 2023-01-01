Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Puyallup

Puyallup restaurants
Puyallup restaurants that serve pretzels

Banner pic

 

Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery

454 E Main, Puyallup

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$11.00
Served warm, with house made beer mustard and pub cheese
More about Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery
Toscanos Italian Grill image

SEAFOOD

Toscanos Italian Grill

437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Pretzel Brownie$10.00
More about Toscanos Italian Grill

