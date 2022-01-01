Salmon in Puyallup
Puyallup restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD
Toscanos Italian Grill
437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP
|Salmon
|$38.00
King salmon oven roasted with sherry and citrus, topped with almond and roasted broccoli pesto. Served with truffled mushroom risotto.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
10403 156th St E, Puyallup
|*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
|$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|*Salmon Skin Roll
|$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.