Tacos in Puyallup
Puyallup restaurants that serve tacos
More about Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery
Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery
454 E Main, Puyallup
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.50
Shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija, and chipotle aoili
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Panko-crusted and fried, with avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and sesame aoili
More about Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
118 East Stewart, Puyallup
|Add Fish Taco
|$6.99
|Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
|Portobello Taco
|$11.99
scrambled eggs, sundried tomato aioli, avocado on a flour tortilla