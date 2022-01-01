Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Puyallup

Go
Puyallup restaurants
Toast

Puyallup restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery

454 E Main, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tacos$14.50
Shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija, and chipotle aoili
Fish Tacos$15.00
Panko-crusted and fried, with avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and sesame aoili
More about Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

 

Crockett's Public House - Puyallup

118 East Stewart, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Add Fish Taco$6.99
Shrimp Taco$11.99
Portobello Taco$11.99
scrambled eggs, sundried tomato aioli, avocado on a flour tortilla
More about Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
Banner pic

 

Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast

215 15th Street Southeast, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Authentic Street Tacos$15.99
3 street tacos with your choice of meat. Comes with rice and beans
Carne Asada Tacos$19.99
#1 Three Tacos$15.99
More about Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast

Browse other tasty dishes in Puyallup

Fried Ice Cream

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Garlic Bread

Cookies

Garlic Cheese Bread

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Puyallup to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston