Tiramisu in
Puyallup
/
Puyallup
/
Tiramisu
Puyallup restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA
Wicked Pie Pizza
112 South Meridian, Puyallup
Avg 4.6
(1032 reviews)
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about Wicked Pie Pizza
SEAFOOD
Toscanos Italian Grill
437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP
Avg 4.4
(1166 reviews)
Tiramisu
$9.00
Our version of this classic Italian dessert.
More about Toscanos Italian Grill
