Puerto Vallarta (Graham)

Route 66 Pizza

No reviews yet

Route 66 Pizza is independent, family owned and operated Pizzeria Restaurant. Owners Randy and Mary have a rich and varied history in northwest Italian dining. From the first day they opened the doors of ‘Route 66 Pizza’ they knew their combination of only the best freshest ingredients and great customer service would be a recipe for customer delight. They were right! It only takes you one bite of a Route 66 Pizza to understand why everything on wheels make Orting a destination because a Route 66 Pizza is a part of the local experience. Fresh homemade pizza dough, that amazing Route 66 Pizza sauce (“The sauce! The Sauce!), and fresh cut produce grace your order, made to order, and all with that customer service that has made Route 66 Pizza “Orting’s Pizza Place”.

