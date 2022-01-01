Go
PVD Pizza - Cranston

Come in and enjoy!

889 Dyer av - a

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large BYO Pizza$12.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Small BYO Pizza$9.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
SM. Wings$11.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fries$5.75
Fried Mozzarella$6.75
House-made fried mozzarella served w/ a side of marinara.
Boneless Wings$9.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Extra Large BYO Pizza$16.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
LG. Wings$18.99
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza.
Chicken Tender Basket$11.25
Fried chicken tenders served
w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
Location

Cranston RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
