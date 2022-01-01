Go
Banner pic

PVD Pizza - West Warwick

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

49 Providence Street

West Warwick, RI 02893

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Small BYO Pizza$9.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Large BYO Pizza$12.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Fries$5.75
Italian$10.75
Ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato.
Boneless Wings$9.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Extra Large BYO Pizza$16.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Fried Mozzarella$6.75
House-made fried mozzarella served w/ a side of marinara.
Steak & Cheese$10.75
Shaved steak, American cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend.
SM. Wings$11.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

49 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893

Directions

Nearby restaurants

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

The Pizza Nomad

No reviews yet

Find Your Taste

Sherri's Come Along Inn

No reviews yet

Enjoy food that is fresher than the cook at Sherri's Come Along Inn!
Be part of history and embrace the reopening of a once revered and now a nostalgic hometown Pub! Here, you can help re-live what every local remembers as a great place to be, where you can have fun, and enjoy great food we're confident you will love. A newly renovated look and feel with a brand new kitchen in an owner-operated Pub/Tavern serving simple, made-from-scratch food. A unique concept in Coventry with simple yet delicious Pub food you can't get just anywhere. Come try the daily "specials" menu which aims to keep it fresh so you can enjoy it time and time again. Come be part of our family!

Tree House Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

PVD Pizza - West Warwick

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston