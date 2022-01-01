Go
PVD Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1035 Douglas Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

SM. Wings$11.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Small BYO Pizza$9.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
B.Y.O. Burger$10.75
Build Your Own Burger
Fried Mozzarella$6.75
House-made fried mozzarella served w/ a side of marinara.
Boneless Wings$9.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Large BYO Pizza$12.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.75
Fried chicken tenders served
w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
LG. Wings$18.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fries$5.75
Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1035 Douglas Ave

Providence RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
