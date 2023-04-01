Pvt James D. Donovan/Romulus Post 78 - 39270 West Huron River Drive
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
39270 West Huron River Drive, Romulus MI 48174
