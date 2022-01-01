Go
Banner picView gallery

Press Waffle Co. - Castle Rock

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4991 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite A110

Castle Rock, CO 80108

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
The House
$10.25

Fresh cut strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and house made whipped cream on top of our golden liege waffle.

Popular
Lil' Lavender
$5.00
Popular
Item pic
Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
$10.00

One scoop of your favorite ice cream sandwiched inside our perfect Liége waffle. Choose from one of our sweet sauce options to top it off!

Popular
Item pic
Chicken & Waffles
$11.00

Two deep fried boneless tenders with bacon crumble and maple syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.

Popular

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Item pic
Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
$10.00

One scoop of your favorite ice cream sandwiched inside our perfect Liége waffle. Choose from one of our sweet sauce options to top it off!

Popular

Waffles

Item pic
Chicken & Waffles
$11.00

Two deep fried boneless tenders with bacon crumble and maple syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.

Popular
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

4991 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite A110, Castle Rock CO 80108

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
orange star4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Old North End Restaurant & Deli - 3980 Limelight Ave. Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
3980 Limelight Ave. Unit A Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen - The Meadows
orange starNo Reviews
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101 Castle Rock, CO 80108
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock - 2355 Mercantile St Suite #102
orange starNo Reviews
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Passport Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Park Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Castle Rock

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
orange star4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
212 Pizza Co. - Ridge Road
orange star4.7 • 1,519
848 N Ridge Road Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar
orange star4.8 • 458
3911 Ambrosia Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Ecclesia Main Bar - Sinners and Saints
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Castle Rock

Parker

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Press Waffle Co. - Castle Rock

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston