Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Garden City
  • /
  • PYO Chai is not your average Bubble Tea Shop. We are a fusion of authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea and South Asian flavors. Here at PYO Chai, we not only respect the origins of Bubble Tea; but have infused it to take on a new cultural context
Consumer picView gallery

PYO Chai is not your average Bubble Tea Shop. We are a fusion of authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea and South Asian flavors. Here at PYO Chai, we not only respect the origins of Bubble Tea; but have infused it to take on a new cultural context

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

100 Covert Avenue

Stewart Manor, NY 11530

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

100 Covert Avenue, Stewart Manor NY 11530

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Repeal
orange starNo Reviews
55 new hyde park road garden, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Tony's Tacos and Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
262 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
The Harrison
orange star4.6 • 393
86 S Tyson St Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Biergarten
orange starNo Reviews
1132 Hempstead Tpke. Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
Greek Xpress - Franklin Square
orange starNo Reviews
182 New Hyde Park Road Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's of Elmont
orange star4.7 • 2,487
1743 Hempstead Tpke Elmont, NY 11003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stewart Manor

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Westbury
orange star4.6 • 4,885
The Gallery at Westbury Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Tocolo Cantina
orange star4.2 • 1,565
920 Old Country Rd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
The Burger Spot - Garden City
orange star4.4 • 1,117
150 7th Street Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.3 • 239
630 Old country Rd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - Garden City NEW
orange star4.9 • 21
3 Nassau Blvd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Stewart Manor

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

PYO Chai is not your average Bubble Tea Shop. We are a fusion of authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea and South Asian flavors. Here at PYO Chai, we not only respect the origins of Bubble Tea; but have infused it to take on a new cultural context

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston