Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chester
  • /
  • Pyramid Restaurant and Lounge

Pyramid Restaurant and Lounge

Caribbean & Seafood Cuisine

2091 Cochran Highway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2091 Cochran Highway

Chester SC

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sabal Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kounter

No reviews yet

Where food is the attraction - but presentation and FUN are a close second.
We start with fresh farm to table ingredients. Then we add imagination, innovation, and a dash of fun.
The result? A dining experience worthy of your visit.

The Flipside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amelie's French Bakery

No reviews yet

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston