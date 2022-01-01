Go
Toast

Pyramid Bistro

WE ARE NUTRITARIAN RESTAURANT WITH GLUTEN FREE AND VEGAN OPTIONS

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD

221 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (514 reviews)

Popular Items

Beet Salad$16.00
Pot Stickers$15.00
Custom Juice
Spring Rolls$12.00
Gnocchi$25.00
sweet potato gnocci, veggies, romesco sauce( cashews, almonds, peppers, tomatoes)
goat cheese
Kale Crunchies$11.00
dehydrated kale, cashew crust, apple butter
Chicken Sandwich$20.00
With tuscan salad
Kale.Cuc.Lem.Ginger
Tofu Stir-Fry$21.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

221 E Main St

Aspen CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wild Fig

No reviews yet

Cozy Parisian brasserie with a vibrant atmosphere. Sun-drenched food from France, Italy, Spain & Greece. Boutique wine list.

The Sterling Aspen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Bakery

No reviews yet

Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”

7908 Supper Club

No reviews yet

Altitude is Everything
Aspen’s ultimate fine dining and nightlife establishment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston