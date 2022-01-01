Go
Pyre Provisions will
open showcasing primitive cooking techniques and classic steakhouse precision to deliver a
Southern-inspired dining experience in the heart of Covington, Louisiana. Just a bridge ride
across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, Pyre Provisions celebrates classic Southern dishes
and rustic meat preparations, prepared using the earliest cooking methods – simple fire and
wood.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

70437 LA-21, #100 Building • $$

Avg 4.3 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, cured egg yolk, focaccia croutons, creamy Parmesan dressing
Smoked Pork Belly$15.00
sweet corn succotash, jalapeno hush puppies, piperade
One Meat & Two Sides$20.00
Choice of 1/2 lb meat and 2 pit sides. pickles, and cornbread
BBQ Pit Beans$6.00
smoked brisket pc, trinity, green onions
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
house cured pork belly, jalapeno, radish, sesame seed vinaigrette
Pyre Burger$16.00
black angus wagyu grind, thick cut bacon, cheddar, smokey sauce
Two Meats & Two Sides$30.00
choice of 2 1/2lb meat, and 2 pit sides, cornbread and pickles
Pulled Pork Shoulder
Pyre Mop Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

70437 LA-21, #100 Building

Covington LA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

