Q39

Inspired, championship BBQ with curbside carryout

1000 W 39th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket Plate$18.00
Sliced Smoked Brisket served with Burnt Ends and Classic BBQ sauce
Judges Pick 3$24.00
Side Fries$5.00
Chipotle Ketchup
Pit Master$13.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
Mac & Chz App$8.00
Five Cheeses and herb bread crumbs
Mr Burns$14.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
Combo Pick 2$20.00
Brisket Plate$22.00
Location

1000 W 39th St

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

