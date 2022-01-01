Go
Toast

Q-BBQ LaGrange

From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".

70 S La Grange Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Baked Beans$2.99
BBQ Baked Beans with pork and brisket smoked up to an hour.
Signature Brussels Sprouts$3.49
Deep fried plain or spicy (with jalapenos)...veggie even a meat lover will love.
Sliders$2.99
A la Carte mini sandwiches perfect for days when it’s too hard to choose just one! Upgrade to "Q-Style" for .50 cents each.
Cornbread$2.99
2 pieces of classic fresh made pan baked corn bread.
Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy$2.99
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.
Hush Puppies$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
Kids Chicken Strips (3)$8.99
Boneless, white meat, breaded chicken tenders fried to order. A side and a drink included.
Mac-Q-Roni$4.49
Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles
See full menu

Location

70 S La Grange Rd.

La Grange IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrel House Social

No reviews yet

Barrel House Social is an upscale Sports Bar serving great casual American cuisine located in downtown LaGrange across from the Metra Station. BH Social brings the love of sports, whisky, craft beer and bar food together making it the neighborhood social hot spot! Our menu features chef inspired entrees, sharable appetizers, house-smoked meats, gourmet sandwiches & burgers, fresh salads and lifestyle bowls all served by our friendly, attentive staff. BH Social has the best sports viewing in town!

Aurelio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mattone Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forbidden Noodles

No reviews yet

Insanely Delicious Ramen Noodles & Asian Fusion Dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston