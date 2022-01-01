Q-BBQ Naperville

Go
From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".

Popular Items

Lil Q Platter$24.99
A smaller portion then the PAPA Q. Includes 5 Meats (2 Premium, 2 Smoked plus Ribs) and 2 From Scratch Sides.
Sliders$2.99
A la Carte mini sandwiches perfect for days when it’s too hard to choose just one! Upgrade to "Q-Style" for .50 cents each.
Burnt Ends A la Carte$14.99
Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Spicy Aioli, either atop or on the side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Cornbread$2.99
Classic fresh made pan baked corn bread.
BBQ Baked Beans$2.99
BBQ Baked Beans with pork and brisket smoked up to an hour.
Hush Puppies$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Mac-Q-Roni$2.99
Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles.
Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
Papa Q Platter$39.99
The Ultimate Q Feast. A portion of all 10 smoked meats with 4 regular sides and hush puppies. Serves 2-3 hungry adults comfortably.
Location

103 S Main St.

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
