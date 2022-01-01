Go
Toast

Q-BBQ Oak Park

From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

124 N. Marion • $$

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread$2.99
Classic fresh made pan baked corn bread.
BBQ Baked Beans$2.99
BBQ Baked Beans with pork and brisket smoked up to an hour.
Mac-Q-Roni$2.99
Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles.
Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
1/2 Slab A la Carte$17.99
1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked Gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy$2.99
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.
A la Carte Sliders$2.99
A la Carte mini sandwiches perfect for days when it’s too hard to choose just one! Upgrade to "Q-Style" for .50 cents each.
Hush Puppies$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Lil Q Platter$24.99
A smaller portion then the PAPA Q. Includes 5 Meats (2 Premium, 2 Smoked plus Ribs) and 2 From Scratch Sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 N. Marion

Oak Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Victory Italian - Oak Park

No reviews yet

Victory Italian features Chef Joe Farina's authentic Italian Cuisine. While the menu boasts of Joe's Mama's Meatballs, you will find fresh made pastas, home-made ciabatta garlic bread, and many other of Chef Joe's classic that have wowed Chicago for decades! The wine list is one to delight all palates offering several regions of Italy, many appellations of California, and a well balanced mix of global varietals. Dine in our space filled with Old-World sophistication, black and white photos of familiar faces, and quintessential Chicago Style. Our Oak Park location showcases a beautiful wraparound bar perfect to invite friends to watch a game while enjoying one of our many craft beers or signature cocktails. Perfect for romantic dinners, social gatherings, business, or a night out on the town.

Lake Street Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Family-owned + Farm-to-table American fare, craft beers + cocktails, plus global wines in a rustic spot in the heart of Oak Park!

Hecho En Oak Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugar Fixé Patisserie

No reviews yet

A gourmet French pastry shop in charming Downtown Oak Park,
Sugar Fixé Pâtisserie creates delicious pastries that combine classic European traditions with American styles. All pastries are made from scratch using high quality ingredients.

Stop by to enjoy a latte and croissant while watching the Sugar Fixé team hard at work in the exposed kitchen.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston