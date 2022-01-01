Go
Q Smokehouse

The restaurant bringing the authentic southern-style BBQ experience to the Long Beach waterfront.
www.q4bbq.com

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

300 South Pine Avenue • $$

Avg 3.8 (1657 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread Side$2.00
Southern Banana Pudding$10.00
Perfect mixture of whipped cream, vanilla wafers, banana and vanilla pudding piled high with whipped cream and wafers
Pitmaster Half Smoke$50.00
Half rack, 1/2 chicken, hot link, sidewinder fries, coleslaw, bourbon baked beans and corn bread
2 Meats$25.00
Choice of two meats, two side dishes and corn bread
Pitmaster Full Smoke$95.00
Full rack, whole chicken, 2 hot links, sidewinder fries, coleslaw, bourbon baked beans and corn bread
Sinwinder Fries$3.00
Q's BBQ Tacos$15.00
Six-inch flour tortilla filled with our very best BBQ. Choice of any two BBQ tacos served with lime wedge and tortilla chips. Brisket, jalapeno pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro. Pork, pineapple, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro. Catfish, Q-moulade, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro
The Ribs Half Rack$28.00
choice of ribs, two side dishes and corn bread
Q's Smokehouse Wings$15.00
Smoked to perfection, Fried crispywith a sprinkle of dry rub
Sharable Side Dish$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 South Pine Avenue

Long Beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

