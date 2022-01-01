Go
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

SALADS • SUSHI

20101 44th Avenue W • $$

Avg 5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Takoyaki$7.00
battered and fried octopus (6) topped w/ teriyaki sauce, mayo, bonito flakes
Gyoza$6.00
fried dumpling filled w/ chicken (8), served w/ gyoza sauce
Philadelphia$8.00
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Miso$1.50
Sake Nigiri$6.00
California$6.00
Chicken Karaage$8.00
japanese-style fried chicken
Hamachi Nigiri$6.50
Dynamite$14.00
spicy tuna, cilantro, topped w/ spiced albacore, avocado, green onion, garlic ponzu
Location

20101 44th Avenue W

Lynnwood WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
