Q44
Come in and enjoy!
1161 Castle Hill Avenue
Location
1161 Castle Hill Avenue
Bronx NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Zaro's - Parkchester
Come in and enjoy!
Caridad Williamsbridge
Casual family style dining. Service the tastiest rotisserie chicken in the BX. We proudly serve latinx inspired dishes that feel and taste like abuela used to make them. We provide delivery, dine in, take out and catering services.
Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road
Comida Dominicana de Verdad!
Epoxy Bar and Restaurant
Open for Lunch and Dinner Thursday through Sunday.