Quiero Arepas®️

Established in 2010. Serving Hand Crafted, Certified GLUTEN FREE, Venezuelan Arepas & such. Named top 8 in the WORLD. 3 SHOPS!
We are the Quiero Arepas Mobile Kitchen, established in 2010 as the first certified gluten free truck in the nation, we serve Venezuelan Inspired Cuisine. Everything on board is made from scratch daily, we also source a 100% all natural menu and as many organic and local ingredients that the seasons allow. Our menu reflects Colorado's changing seasons blended with the flavors of Venezuela to bring you items that are packed with bold flavors and unique ingredients. We stand behind our products 100% and believe that has everything to do with the fact that we use NO JUNK whatsoever. No additives, preservatives...nothing conventional. We are proud members of the Justice League of Street Food, voted 2012 Top of the Town "Street Vendor"

1401 Pearl Street

Popular Items

Guasacaca$0.50
Avocado/Cilantro house sauce.
Pabellon$12.99
The Pabellon is the national dish of Venezuela. Stewed beef, black beans, sweet plantains and cheese
Side of Plantains$6.99
Side of sweet plantains topped with cheese and guasacaca.
Passion Fruit Juice$5.00
House made passion fruit juice. All natural fruit pulp and organic sugar.
Queso$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, fried plantains, muenster cheese and guasacaca.
Jamon Y Queso$10.99
All natural sliced ham served hot with shredded cheese.
Pollo Guisado$11.99
Stewed, shredded chicken breast, black beans and cheese.
El Caribe$14.99
Locally smoked salmon, capers, avocado and cheese.
Reina Pepiada$12.99
Chicken breast and avocado mixed with a citrus mayo dressing. *no substitutions or omissions*
La Original *VEGAN*$10.99
VEGAN. Seasoned black beans, avocado and sweet plantains.
1401 Pearl Street

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
