Quiero Arepas®️
Established in 2010. Serving Hand Crafted, Certified GLUTEN FREE, Venezuelan Arepas & such. Named top 8 in the WORLD. 3 SHOPS!
We are the Quiero Arepas Mobile Kitchen, established in 2010 as the first certified gluten free truck in the nation, we serve Venezuelan Inspired Cuisine. Everything on board is made from scratch daily, we also source a 100% all natural menu and as many organic and local ingredients that the seasons allow. Our menu reflects Colorado's changing seasons blended with the flavors of Venezuela to bring you items that are packed with bold flavors and unique ingredients. We stand behind our products 100% and believe that has everything to do with the fact that we use NO JUNK whatsoever. No additives, preservatives...nothing conventional. We are proud members of the Justice League of Street Food, voted 2012 Top of the Town "Street Vendor"
1401 Pearl Street
Popular Items
Location
1401 Pearl Street
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Hot Boar's Head Sandwiches, homemade soups, fresh salads, and Haagen- Dazs ice cream.
Japango
a taste of Modern Japan in the heart of Boulder
Bohemian Biergarten
One-of-a-kind European gastro-pub in the heart of Boulder.
Supermoon
New Concept Located in Downtown Boulder - fueled by dumplings, disco drinks, and positive vibes!