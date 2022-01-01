Go
QBirria Factory

Join us for Chicago's Best Quesa Birria & Margaritas!

215 N Clinton St • $$

Avg 4.5 (327 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Pack of Quesabirrias$12.95
3 pack, your choice of fillings, house cheese blend, cup of house consommé, radishes, and limes
(If choosing two fillings, please indicate which you'd like for 2 of 3 quesabirrias)
Q Birria 'Dilla$9.95
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with house proprietary cheese blend, cilantro and onions, and your choice of filling!
Fiesta QuesaBirria$34.95
Comes with TEN QuesaBirrias, your choice of filling. Cups of house made consommé.
Radishes, and Limes.
(If choosing an uneven mix, please indicate in the special instructions how many of each filling you'd like.)
Refried Beans$2.49
6 oz (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
Mexican Style Rice$2.49
6 oz (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
Mexican Street Elotes$4.49
Sweet Corn lightly tossed in chipotle crème, cilantro, grilled onion, fresh lime and cotija cheese
House Guacamole$5.49
House Guacamole
4oz with crisp corn tortilla chips
California Burrito$10.95
Giant flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with your choice of filling, zesty curly fries, pico de gallo, sour cream, and house blended cheese! Served with a cup of house consommé!
Two Pack of Quesabirrias$9.95
2 pack, your choice of fillings, house cheese blend, cup of house consommé, radishes, and limes
Q Birria Fries$10.95
Zesty curly fries topped with your choice of filling, house proprietary cheese blend, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and cotija cheese!
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

215 N Clinton St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Cafe 1935

No reviews yet

(Use promo code - FREE - at checkout!)
Cafe 1935 is exclusive to William Blair employees at the 150 N Riverside building.
From made-to-order eggs and sandwiches, build your own salads, hot meal stations and grab n’ go favorites, 1935 has the breakfast and lunch options to get you through the day at the top of your game. In addition to our housemade items, you can recharge or fuel up with freshly made smoothies and juices at the Barista Bar. Soups, wraps, hot drinks, and sushi…yes we have that too!
Powered by fuelgoodchicago.com

Marshall's Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

No reviews yet

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.

Blackwood BBQ - Merchandise Mart

No reviews yet

WHEN YOU WENT TO BED LAST NIGHT,
WE WERE ALREADY WORKING ON THE MEAL YOU WILL HAVE TODAY.

