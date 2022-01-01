Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Quesadilla Gorilla

608 E Weldon Ave

Fresno, CA 93704

Popular Items

#4 Atomic Veggie$8.25
Fresh pico de gallo with whole black beans and grilled fajita veggies in a white cheese dilla
#3 Where's The Beef$10.75
Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.
#5 Just the Cheese$5.50
Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla
Veggie Build Your Own$7.50
Includes 1 cheese, 4 fillings, and 2 sides
Chicken Build Your Own$10.75
Includes our cilantro lime chicken, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
#7 Special$12.00
🐷 EAT FIGS NOT PIGS X QG 🦍
BARBACOA-INSPIRED DILLA
Seasoned “barbacoa” in a melty vegan cheese quesadilla with fresh pico de gallo, Spanish style rice, and whole black beans.
#2 The Classic$10.75
House made chile verde with whole black beans and Spanish style rice in a white cheese dilla.
#1 Evan Boling$10.75
Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend
Shredded Beef Build Your Own$10.75
Includes our shredded beef, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
Chips and Salsa$2.50
House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

