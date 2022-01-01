Go
Quesadilla Gorilla

Gourmet quesadillas with fresh, homemade salsas and family recipes with quality ingredients

302 W Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#3 Where's The Beef$10.75
Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.
Build Your Own$10.75
Includes 1 choice protein, 1 choice cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
Shredded Beef Build Your Own$10.75
Includes our shredded beef, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
Meat and Cheese$8.50
#5 Just the Cheese$5.50
Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla
Chicken Build Your Own$10.75
Includes our cilantro lime chicken, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
#4 Atomic Veggie$8.25
Fresh pico de gallo with whole black beans and grilled fajita veggies in a white cheese dilla
#1 Evan Boling$10.75
Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend
#2 The Classic$10.75
House made chile verde with whole black beans and Spanish style rice in a white cheese dilla.
Fountain Drink (22oz)$2.50
Location

302 W Main Street

Visalia CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
