qP Greek Food with a Kick

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

830 North Roselle

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

GREEK SALAD$9.50
Lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red onion, peppers, olives, feta
3 CHICKEN SKEWERS$9.99
Hefty 3 skewers portion, moist and delicious chicken served with homemade tzatziki sauce and four pita wedges
GYROS PLATE$13.95
Red onion, tomato, tzatziki, pita wedges
WARM PITA$1.10
ROASTED POTATOES$4.95
Top secret recipe, and bet on garlic and oregano
EGG LEMON SOUP$3.00
This ancient cuisine is much more than a remedy for what ails 'ya. Ours is homemade, fresh and scrumptious every single day.
GYROS WRAP$8.95
Tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce
FETA FRIES$5.45
HOMESTYLE FRIES$3.95
Better than typical fries because as these cool off, they get crispier
HALF BROASTED CHICKEN$12.95
Healthier, and significantly juicier than fried chicken, marinated in QP'S secret sauce
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

830 North Roselle, Hoffman Estates IL 60169

Directions

