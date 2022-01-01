Go
Toast

QQ Kitchen

Asian Inspired Cuisine!
Family and food make up the core of who we are – at QQ Kitchen we get to share both with Toledo!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

3324 Secor Suite 4 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1022 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot & Sour Soup$3.95
Tofu, Egg, Carrot, Black Pepper And Green Onion
Dragon Phoenix$14.49
Beef And Chicken Stir Fried With Peapod, Carrot, Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Onion, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper In A Spicy Garlic Sauce
Chow San Shen$15.49
Scallop, Shrimp And Chicken Stir Fried With Green Onion, Cabbage, Peapod And Mushroom In A Savory White Garlic Sauce
Triple Delight$14.49
Shrimp, Chicken And Beef Stir Fried With Broccoli, Peapod And Mushroom In A Black Pepper Garlic Sauce
Hot Braised Fish$16.49
Lightly Breaded Sole Stir Fried With Onion, Bamboo, Carrot, Wood Ear Mushroom And Green Pepper In A Spicy Ginger Garlic Sauce
Chili Shrimp$16.49
Lightly Breaded And Stir Fried With Chopped Green Onion In A Sweet Chili Sauce Over Shredded Cabbage
Gan Pan Chicken$15.49
Lightly Breaded And Stir Fried In A Chinese Garlic Sauce
Bi Bim Bop$15.49
Korean Rice Bowl With Lettuce, Carrot, Zucchini, Soybean Sprouts, Burdock, Beef And A Fried Egg With A Spicy Dressing On The Side
Black Bean Fish$16.49
Lightly Breaded Sole, Stir Fried With Onion And Green Pepper In A Black Bean Garlic Sauce
Tong Soo Yo$17.49
Lightly Breaded Pork Topped With Green Pepper, Carrot, Wood Ear Mushroom, Pineapple And Onion In A Korean Style Sweet And Sour Glaze
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3324 Secor Suite 4

Toledo OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

No reviews yet

Our mission is simple; to provide affordable good Japanese food for everyone. We use the same quality fresh ingredients as you would find at the best Japanese steakhouse. Our owners have combined 40 years of experience. While the sushi burritos, poke bowls and over-sized sushi rolls showing off the contemporary trends, the traditional nigiri, sashimi, sushi rolls and hibachi/teppanyaki are our specialties. Although we do mostly carry-outs, our 20 seats dining area makes it great for eating in as well. Whether you are planning a family party or office luncheon, you may also find our plater menu that would fit right within your budget. The best way to place an order is via our online ordering platform. Call ahead and walk-in are welcomed. Whichever way you’ve chose, we are now making your food with our heart!

Carlos Que Pasa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Shawarmaholic - Secor

No reviews yet

Healthy. Quick. Mediterranean.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston