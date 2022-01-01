Go
WELCOME TO THE Q RESTAURANT. HERE, YOU WILL FIND SELECTIONS OF CHINESE, JAPANESE, AND THAI CUISINE. OUR MOST SPECIAL IS THE MONGOLIAN HOT POT, WHICH HAS BECOME A TREND ALL OVER THE WORLD. OUR GOAL AT Q IS TO EXCEED ALL OF YOUR SERVICE AND DINING EXPERIENCE EXPECTATIONS.

Popular Items

SPICY SALMON ROLL$9.25
Salmon, cucumber, tempura chips, spicy mayo
DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面$13.45
ground pork with specialty peanut sauce layered over ST noodles
SESAME CHICKEN 酸甜芝麻鸡$18.95
SIGNATURE HOUSE FRIED RICE 小绵羊炒饭$13.25
chef’s special fried rice with eggs, wolfberry and scallions
SHANGHAI CHOWMEIN 上海粗炒面$13.45
thick noodles stir-fried in traditional Shanghai-style flavoring with baby bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots
SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.25
Tuna, cucumber, tempura chips, spicy mayo
PAD THAI 巴泰$15.45
stir-fried
thin flat rice noodles with eggs, beans sprouts, carrots, and ground peanuts in sweet Thai sauce
CRAZY ROLL$12.55
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, and spicy mayo
STIR-FRIED UDON 爆炒乌冬面$13.45
GENERAL GAU'S CHICKEN 左宗鸡$18.75
with green and red peppers, and onions
Location

660 Washington St

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am
