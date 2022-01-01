Go
Toast

Quadrant Coffee House

Cozy breakfast and lunch Cafe located inside a rare, used & out of print Bookstore located in the heart of Historic Downtown Easton PA. The Quadrant Coffee House & Bookstore offers a casual dining experience with offerings from specialty espresso drinks to a hearty American breakfast. Be sure to enjoy our selection of over 50,000 books too!

20 N 3rd St • $

Avg 4.7 (666 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Fest T-Shirt
Garlic Fest Hoodie
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Takeout

Location

20 N 3rd St

Easton PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maxim's 22

No reviews yet

You’re always welcome here. High or low. For lunch, dinner, or a drink at the end of a long day.
There’s brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and 22 seats at the bar. 22 taps too. We’re relaxed here, and that means
you can come in shorts, or a suit. A dress or sneakers. We want you to be comfortable, whether you’re
having a Kobe beef hot dog, or a dry aged steak.
You’re always welcome here.

Mesa PA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sette Luna

No reviews yet

Cozy, candle lit tables. Warm, inviting servers. The roar and dancing light of the pizza oven. Warm summer nights at outside tables. A deep, dark wine cellar for private parties. This is Sette Luna.

Billy's Downtown Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston