Quadrant Coffee House
Cozy breakfast and lunch Cafe located inside a rare, used & out of print Bookstore located in the heart of Historic Downtown Easton PA. The Quadrant Coffee House & Bookstore offers a casual dining experience with offerings from specialty espresso drinks to a hearty American breakfast. Be sure to enjoy our selection of over 50,000 books too!
20 N 3rd St • $
20 N 3rd St
Easton PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
