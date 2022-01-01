Quail State
Come in and enjoy!
TAPAS
1060 Fulton St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1060 Fulton St
Fresno CA
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Modernist
Craft cocktail bar in Downtown Fresno! We aim to bring people together over new experiences & cocktails.
Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno
Come in and enjoy!
Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno
Our vision at the Nevera Juice Bar is simple, serve our community by delivering fresh ingredients and healthier options to people searching for a happier life.
Vibez Lounge
Come in and enjoy!