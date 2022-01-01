Go
Toast

Quail State

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

1060 Fulton St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1327 reviews)

Popular Items

Autumn Sun$7.00
Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
Ahi Poke$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1060 Fulton St

Fresno CA

Sunday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Modernist

No reviews yet

Craft cocktail bar in Downtown Fresno! We aim to bring people together over new experiences & cocktails.

Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno

No reviews yet

Our vision at the Nevera Juice Bar is simple, serve our community by delivering fresh ingredients and healthier options to people searching for a happier life.

Vibez Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston