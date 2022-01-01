Quakertown restaurants you'll love
Quakertown's top cuisines
Must-try Quakertown restaurants
More about Trolley Barn Public Market
Trolley Barn Public Market
116 E Broad street, Quakertown
|Popular items
|The Rail Yard
|$78.99
Family Pack of the Week - 6oz Freebird ABF Chicken Breasts (5ea) + 8oz Boneless "Prime" Pork Chops (4ea) + 10oz USDA Choice Strip Steaks (4ea) + 2lb Ground Beef (1ea)
|Chocolate Bomb
|$3.75
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache topped with chocolate buttercream then topped with chocolate drizzle.
|Pork Rib Chop, French, Prime Reserve
|$8.77
(Price listed is per item, not per pound)
A frenched pork rib chop is taken from the rib section of the pork loin. The rib bone on each chop is "frenched" for a great plate presentation and added flavor. (Frenching is a technique where the rib bone is exposed and all meat is removed from the bone.)
More about Doan Distillery
Doan Distillery
116 E Broad St, Quakertown
|Popular items
|Doan Bourbon (36% Rye)
|$32.00
Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye)
Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice.
Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout.
Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof.
Doan - Cocktails
|Quakerade - Classic Lemon - Case (24)
|$62.99
Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
|Doan Vodka
|$25.00
750 ml Bottle:
Small batch spirit - Hand crafted to capture the essence of centuries old influences. - “Enjoy with Friends!”
More about The Proper Brewing Company
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Proper Brewing Company
117 W Broad St, Quakertown
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$15.00
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Warm Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Letuce, Tomato
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
IPA Battered Atlantic Cod, Apple-Jalapeno Slaw, Tangy Horseradish Sauce
|Chicken Bites
|$12.00
Boneless breast cuts, breaded and fried, your choice of sauce, served with fries
More about Batch Microcreamery - Quakertown
ICE CREAM
Batch Microcreamery - Quakertown
116 E Broad St, Quakertown
|Popular items
|Create your own Sundae
|$6.75
choose your ice cream plus two toppings
(enjoy extra toppings at 50 cents each)
|Strawberry Fields
|$6.75
Strawberry ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, and vanilla wafers