Quakertown restaurants you'll love

Quakertown restaurants
Toast
  /
  Quakertown

Quakertown's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Quakertown restaurants

Trolley Barn Public Market image

 

Trolley Barn Public Market

116 E Broad street, Quakertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Rail Yard$78.99
Family Pack of the Week - 6oz Freebird ABF Chicken Breasts (5ea) + 8oz Boneless "Prime" Pork Chops (4ea) + 10oz USDA Choice Strip Steaks (4ea) + 2lb Ground Beef (1ea)
Chocolate Bomb$3.75
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache topped with chocolate buttercream then topped with chocolate drizzle.
Pork Rib Chop, French, Prime Reserve$8.77
(Price listed is per item, not per pound)
A frenched pork rib chop is taken from the rib section of the pork loin. The rib bone on each chop is "frenched" for a great plate presentation and added flavor. (Frenching is a technique where the rib bone is exposed and all meat is removed from the bone.)
Consumer pic

 

Doan Distillery

116 E Broad St, Quakertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Doan Bourbon (36% Rye)$32.00
Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye)
Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice.
Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout.
Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof.
Doan - Cocktails
Quakerade - Classic Lemon - Case (24)$62.99
Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
Doan Vodka$25.00
750 ml Bottle:
Small batch spirit - Hand crafted to capture the essence of centuries old influences. - “Enjoy with Friends!”
The Proper Brewing Company image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Proper Brewing Company

117 W Broad St, Quakertown

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$15.00
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Warm Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Letuce, Tomato
Fish and Chips$17.00
IPA Battered Atlantic Cod, Apple-Jalapeno Slaw, Tangy Horseradish Sauce
Chicken Bites$12.00
Boneless breast cuts, breaded and fried, your choice of sauce, served with fries
Batch Microcreamery - Quakertown image

ICE CREAM

Batch Microcreamery - Quakertown

116 E Broad St, Quakertown

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Create your own Sundae$6.75
choose your ice cream plus two toppings
(enjoy extra toppings at 50 cents each)
Strawberry Fields$6.75
Strawberry ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, and vanilla wafers
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room image

FRENCH FRIES

Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room

116 East Broad St, Quakertown

Avg 4.7 (57 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Growler Left Eye (IPA)$22.50
6.8% ABV. Hopped with Mosaic, Chinook, Citra & Cascade.
Map

