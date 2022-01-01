Go
Quality Eats Upper East Side

Quality Eats is brought to you by the merry band of butchers at Smith & Wollensky and Quality Meats. With an affordable and fun steak-centric menu, Quality Eats is “the future of the New York steakhouse.” – Eater

1496 2nd Avenue

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$17.00
Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon, Habanero Ranch
The Butcher's Cut Burger$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
Grilled Branzino$33.00
Arugula, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette, Toasted Pepitas
Charred Broccoli$9.00
Blackened Brussels$12.00
Grilled Octopus$32.00
Salsa Verde, Crispy Potato Salad
Lemon-Charred Chicken$28.00
Grilled Herbs
Cacio e Pepe Orzo$11.00
Sauteed Greens$9.00
Corn Creme Brulee$12.00
Location

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
