Quality Eats West Village

Quality Eats is brought to you by the merry band of butchers at Smith & Wollensky and Quality Meats. With an affordable and fun steak-centric menu, Quality Eats is “the future of the New York steakhouse.” – Eater

GRILL • STEAKS

19 Greenwich Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)

Popular Items

The Butcher's Cut Burger$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
Brown-Bag Curly Fries$10.00
No Silverware
Charred Broccoli$9.00
Blackened Brussels$11.00
Baked Potato Monkey Bread$6.00
Kale Chicken Salad$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
Bavette$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19 Greenwich Ave

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

