Quality Italian New York

Quality Italian is a modern take on the Italian-American steakhouse tradition. It references the flavors, style and tableside flair of this classic genre with unique design and food that appeals to today’s diner. Continuing the tradition of sister restaurant Quality Meats, Quality Italian references old‑world butcher shops in its unique design, drawing inspiration from the traditional butcher guilds found throughout Italy. These guilds were responsible for maintaining quality control for the meat sold throughout the country, and at Quality Italian, internationally renowned design firm AvroKO references the significant role these institutions had in Italian culture and tradition in each of the restaurants.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

57 W 57th St • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (4334 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Bowl Chicken Parm Pizza$76.00
The Classic with Chili Honey & House Seasonings.
Super Bowl Buffalo Chicken Parm Pizza$82.00
Our Super Bowl Chicken Parm Special: Buffalo Chicken Parm Pizza with Frank's Red Hot, Shaved Celery & Carrots, and Gorgonzola Dolce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs

Location

57 W 57th St

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
