Quan Hapa

Asian Gastropub located in the heart of OTR.

1331 Vine St.

Popular Items

Pork Lumpia$9.00
Filipino fried rolls with pork, carrots and garlic
Mushroom Ramen$13.00
Roasted corn, tofu, soybean sprouts, yu choy, enoki mushrooms, shittake mushrooms and topped with nori.
Korean Fried Chicken$14.00
(6) Twice- cooked, crispy battered chicken wings tossed in our house-made gochujang sauce. Gochujang sauce is sweet, tangy and spicy. Served with side of pickled daikon radish.
Chicken Katsu Korma$16.00
Breaded chicken thighs served with korma gravy containing carrots, potatoes and finished with pickled fennel.
Hapa Ramen$14.00
Pork Belly, soft boiled egg, fish cakes, chili threads and topped with crushed chicharron and green onions.
Garlic Miso Ramen$14.00
Garlic Miso tare, with pork belly a soft boil egg, roasted corn, yu choy and garnished with green onion.
Baked Mussels$13.00
Baked mussels with green onion, peanuts and crab butter.
House Okonomiyaki$11.00
Cabbage, flour, mayo, tonkatsu, bacon, green onions, furikake and a fried egg
Shrimp Garlic Noodles$20.00
Linguine noodles, in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with sautéed prawns.
Spicy Coconut Curry Ramen$16.00
Spicy curry & coconut milk tare, grilled jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, fried silken tofu, red cabbage, green onions
Location

1331 Vine St.

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
