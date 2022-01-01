Go
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

Gather, Taste & Enjoy at QB!

680 West 4th St

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken & Gorgonzola Salad$13.00
atop mixed greens with
white beans, toasted walnuts
& pan grattato
with a warm pancetta vinaigrette
Caprese Salad$7.00
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo & basil
Seafood Bianco$16.00
shrimp, clams, rosemary, 'crumbs, fresh ricotta & mozzarella
lotsa' Pepperoni$12.00
marinara, mozzarella & heritage farm pepperoni
3rd & Union$8.28
marinara, tomato, pesto, & mozzarella
Baby Green Salad$8.00
garden basil vinaigrette
Focaccia al forno$5.95
focaccia bread stuffed with
prosciutto & mozzarella
sicillian style pesto
Molto Carne$15.00
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni,
sausage & meatballs
Giardino$14.00
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms & peppers topped with eggplant caponata
Salsiccia$14.00
marinara, mozzarella, italian sausage & caramelized onions

Location

680 West 4th St

Winston Salem NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
