Go
Toast

Quantum Leaf

There's something for everyone!

1149 North State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nigiri Platter$16.00
2 pieces each of tofu tamago, zeastar salmon, and eggplant unagi - allium free
Spicy Jackfruit Roll$15.00
Jackfruit crab, avocado, and spicy mayo - soy free
Mini Tofu Musubis$9.00
Set of 4 - oil/allium free
Summer Rolls$10.00
Rice paper rolls filled w/ veggies, mango, pickled ginger, and fresh herbs. Served with coconut almond butter sauce-soy/oil/allium free
Potato Truffle Roll$17.00
marinated baked potato strips, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, and lemon truffle mayo (choice of white or brown rice)
Poké Bowl$17.00
Sushi rice, zeastar tuna, shredded carrots and cabbage, kimchi, avocado, sesame, and spicy mayo
Macro Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, tofu, small house salad, avocado, pickled veg
Lentil Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, daal, shredded cabbage, raita, lime - oil/soy free
Orange Blossom Pudding$9.00
Creamy orange blossom pudding, orange curd, coconut whip
Veggie Roll$13.00
Brown rice, lettuce, avocado sprouts, carrots, drizzled with coconut almond butter sauce - soy/oil/allium free
See full menu

Location

1149 North State Street

Bellingham WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

No reviews yet

Central Texas Style BBQ

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

No reviews yet

Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.

Camber

No reviews yet

At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston